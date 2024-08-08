Stakeholders warn of crisis for 40,000 HIV patients as donors withdraw

The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) has expressed grave concerns over the fate of more than 40,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Kaduna…

The group warned that the withdrawal of these international donors could severely impact the treatment and care available for these individuals.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder dialogue organised by the Nigerian Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV/AIDS (NINERELA) in Kaduna, Bala Ismail-Ibn Ali, Coordinator of NEPWHAN in Kaduna, highlighted the imminent risk of a healthcare crisis if the government does not take full ownership of HIV/AIDS programmes.

He stated that while the government has supported treatment through civil society organisations (CSOs) and implementing partners, the impending donor withdrawal poses a significant threat.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts and the availability of drugs, but there is a critical shortage of test kits. The support from CSOs and implementing partners has been crucial, but we are facing a potential disaster if the government does not step in,” Ismail-Ibn Ali warned.

He urged the government to assume responsibility for these programmes to avoid a healthcare crisis.

Amber Erinmwinhe, National Coordinator/Executive Secretary of NINERELA, emphasised the need for a multi-sectoral approach to address both HIV and gender-based violence.

The dialogue aimed to harmonise strategies to combat HIV-related stigma and gender-based violence, with future similar events planned for Kogi and Lagos states.

Erinmwinhe reiterated the call for increased government resources and support, emphasising that communities must be central to the response to achieve the global target of ending HIV by 2030.