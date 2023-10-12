Stakeholders sensitized on trafficking, exploitation of ‘Almajiri’ 

Relevant stakeholders have been sensitized on the dangers of trafficking and exploitation of Almajiri children with the view to combating child trafficking and improving the…

Relevant stakeholders have been sensitized on the dangers of trafficking and exploitation of Almajiri children with the view to combating child trafficking and improving the lives of Almajiri children in Northern Nigeria.

The sensitization exercise was conducted at a workshop held in Katsina Thursday, with a theme “Countering the Trafficking of ‘Almajiri’ Child” through the “Action Against Child Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM) Project, funded by the European Union.

The A-TIPSOM Project is being implemented by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), Spain, and the workshop was organized in collaboration with Almajiri Child Right Initaive (ACRI) and the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL).

The ATIPSOM project team leader, Mr. Federico Milan, represented by the Technical Advisor of the Project Mr. Sani Dantuni Bello, stated that the primary goal of the workshop was to engage with relevant stakeholders, including state and non-state actors, to fulfil their obligations under the law in protecting and supporting Almajiri children, thereby reducing their vulnerability to trafficking and smuggling.

“Specifically, the project aims to strengthen the capacity of local authorities, civil society organizations, and communities to prevent and respond to cases related to Almajiri-related trafficking and smuggling.

“Also to raise awareness and understanding of the challenges posed by the Almajiri system, emphasize the potential benefits of reform, and highlight the roles each community member can play in supporting the initiative through community town hall meetings,” he said.

The workshop was expected to establish a forum that will serve as a critical platform for fostering collaboration among stakeholders and raising awareness within the community, all with the common objective of reforming behaviours and improving the conditions of Almajiri children.

Participants included government officials, representative of various security agencies, Civil Society Organizations, relevant agencies like NAPTIP, and Quranic school teachers, among others.

