Stakeholders seek logistics system to secure cattle

Stakeholders in pastoral farming have urged the federal government to collaborate with the private sector to secure the supply of meat and address the country’s dependency on livestock products.

According to them, increasing challenges involved with cattle production have affected the beef supply chain and export potential, increasing reliance on imports to meet domestic demand, while recovery efforts will require substantial international and local support.

These were some of the resolutions at the end of the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) workshop on technical planning and implementation of the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) platform held in Abuja recently.

The workshop had representatives from Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Chad and Cameroon.

AU-IBAR, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (B&MGF), is establishing and operationalising the APMD platform aimed at enabling market-driven, adaptive transformations in pastoralism and plays a critical role in fostering inclusive agricultural transformation across Africa.

The APMD platform will strategically influence, promote and provide visibility of market-focused interventions to enhance pastoral integration into livestock markets, among key stakeholders.

The stakeholders noted that successful implementation of the platform will depend on its ability to help farmers reduce travel distance and time, saving on running costs and minimising the stress to drivers and cattle.

According to the workshop, the pastoral farming market in the North has been characterised by long supply chains between the region and markets in the Southern part of the country with transport distances often upwards of thousands of kilometres.

With the growth of the industry, the workshop noted that improving the safety and welfare of animals and drivers during long trips is of top priority and that industry players should work with the government to invest in critical infrastructure in the supply chain, including feedlots, cattle yards, abattoirs of different types, new facilities, better use of rail, and implementation of biosecurity practices.

The workshop called for more investment to support the resilience of the northern pastoral industry to anticipate and address future challenges, opportunities, and conditions, adding that infrastructure investments in roads, bridges and storage have the potential to substantially improve the viability and resilience of the industry.

Earlier, the Director of AU-IBAR Dr Huyam Salih, represented by APMD Platform Project Coordinator, Prof Ahmed Elbeltagy, stated that the platform aims to bolster the livestock sector and safeguard rural incomes derived from meat and livestock products.