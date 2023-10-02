Stakeholders seek establishment of forensic lab to prosecute rapists

The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Justice Network has urged the Kaduna State government to provide forensic laboratory facilities to fast-track the prosecution of rapists. The…

The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Justice Network has urged the Kaduna State government to provide forensic laboratory facilities to fast-track the prosecution of rapists.

The network made the call at a roundtable on best practices for the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPPL) in Kaduna.

The Acting Executive Director, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW), Hannatu Ahuwan, said the establishment of the lab would ensure the effectiveness of laws and improved justice for rape victims.

Also, a trustee of LANW, Rebecca John Sako, urged the state government to hasten up the completion of the forensic lab facility started by the previous administration.

“We are not aware where we are now with the forensic lab. It’s very important especially when you are trying to prove cases like rape using medical examination. Most of the suspects denied committing the crime because they were not caught in the act.

“So, the forensic lab will help to match victims and the perpetrators of such acts and it will go a long way in dealing with cases of violence especially when there is assault, injury and even cases of denial of paternity,” Sako said.

The head of special investigation and prosecution at Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Ayiku Ishaku, said her ministry has been doing everything possible to ensure victims of gender-based violence get justice.

She said a situation where victims do not have witnesses to back their claims was a major challenge for the ministry to prosecute suspected offenders.

