Stakeholders propose age limit for Almajiri enrollment, ban on street begging

Stakeholders have recommended 12 years as the minimum age for enrolling children into Tsangaya education systems outside their home states.

They have also proposed an eight-month timeline to eradicate street begging as part of efforts to reform the Almajiri and Tsangaya education systems.

The Chairman of the Borno State Arabic and Tsangaya Board, Sheikh Aliyu Ahmad Abdul-Fathi, announced these resolutions following a two-day summit in Borno to address challenges in the Almajiri and Tsangaya education system.

“The summit agreed to establish a minimum enrollment age to ensure that children are adequately prepared for the curriculum,” Sheikh Abdul-Fathi said.

“Community education initiatives were also proposed to raise awareness about the importance of enrolling children at the appropriate age,” he added.

Traditionally, the enrollment age for Tsangaya education in Borno was seven years.

However, stakeholders resolved that children coming to Maiduguri from other cities or states should be at least 12 years old.

Parents or guardians bringing children for Tsangaya education would also be required to provide food supplies for their wards.

Community leaders and traditional rulers were urged to enforce the proposed enrollment age.

The summit also highlighted the importance of closer collaboration between parents and teachers, as well as increased community involvement in school programmes to create a supportive learning environment.

The stakeholders emphasised the need for extensive advocacy and sensitization efforts by the government to educate parents about the dangers of child neglect and its broader societal impacts.

Sheikh Abdul-Fathi noted the successes achieved by the Tsangaya Board since its creation and appealed to the government to prioritise the needs of street children, emphasising their right to education and care.

He said many prominent figures, including Supreme Court judges, professors, generals, and top politicians, are products of the Tsangaya education system.

These reforms aim to modernise and sanitize the Almajiri and Tsangaya system while preserving their cultural significance and contribution to society.