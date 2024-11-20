Stakeholders, lawmakers advocate agency to support widows and orphans

Female lawmakers, women groups and other stakeholders have expressed support for a bill seeking to establish a national agency dedicated to the welfare of widows, dependent children and orphans in the country.

During a consultative meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, stakeholders emphasised the urgency of addressing the vulnerabilities faced by these groups, including exploitation and neglect.

The meeting was organised by the Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organisation in collaboration with Women for Women International, with funding from the Ford Foundation.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Chairperson of Women in Parliament, Rep. Blessing Amadi, described the bill as a pivotal step toward reducing economic hardship and empowering vulnerable groups.

She said the proposed National Agency for Public Assistance to Widowed Persons, Dependent Children and Orphans will provide financial assistance to widows and orphans, offer legal aid for property and inheritance rights, facilitate vocational training to enhance economic independence, provide subsidised healthcare services and serve as a platform for advocacy and protection of the rights of the vulnerable groups.

Rep. Zainab Gimba, a co-sponsor of the bill and member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, highlighted the persistent challenges widows and orphans face, particularly dehumanising practices in some communities.

She stressed the importance of creating a robust legal framework to ensure their protection and empowerment.