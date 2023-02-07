Stakeholders knock FG for running aviation without statutory boards

Aviation industry stakeholders have knocked the federal government over its failure to inaugurate boards of aviation agencies. The stakeholders at the end of the Quarterly…

Aviation industry stakeholders have knocked the federal government over its failure to inaugurate boards of aviation agencies. The stakeholders at the end of the Quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting organised by the Aviation Roundtable and Safety Initiative (ASRTI) said the failure had stifled innovation.

Daily Trust reports that the federal government since the inception of the present administration had failed to inaugurate boards of six agencies in the industry despite that their Acts made the boards mandatory.

The agencies include the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). The session advocated minimal government involvement in the aviation business in Nigeria.

It opined that government participation must be limited to the creation of an enabling environment, and regulatory duties for private sector businesses to thrive.

It also called for deliberate efforts to build strong institutions rather than strong individuals, adding, “Preference should be given to competence and professionalism in the appointment of Directors to various government agencies in the aviation and allied departments.”