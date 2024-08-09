Stakeholders hail appointment to FCT Youth Secretariat

A group, FCT Youth Stakeholders, has commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for the appointment of one of its members, Abdullahi Suleiman Ango,…

A group, FCT Youth Stakeholders, has commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for the appointment of one of its members, Abdullahi Suleiman Ango, as the Mandate Secretary of the newly established Youth Secretariat.

A statement from the secretary, FCT Youth Stakeholders Forum, Zakari Gambo Babale, and Amb. Mukhtar Akoshile, said the selection of “one of its members for this crucial position within the Youth Secretariat is a testament to the minister’s commitment to youth inclusion, empowerment and active participation in governance within the FCT.

“It reflects a forward-looking approach that recognises the invaluable contributions that young people can make towards the development and progress of our society.

The statement, in part, further reads: “We commend the minister for his vision in creating the Youth Secretariat, an initiative that signifies a milestone in prioritising youth issues and providing dedicated platforms for youth engagement, empowerment and development in the FCT.

“As FCT youth stakeholders, we are eager to work collaboratively with the new mandate secretary to ensure that the aspirations and concerns of the youth population are adequately represented and addressed. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to contribute positively to the growth and prosperity of the FCT community.”

The group pledged its unwavering support to the newly appointed mandate secretary and the Youth Secretariat in their endeavours to create a more inclusive, dynamic, and prosperous environment for the youth of the FCT.