Stakeholders Call for Urgent Action on Clean Cooking

By Aisha Haruna

As the Nigerian Climate Change Forum concluded in Abuja, stakeholders emphasized the urgent need for clean energy cooking solutions in a country where over 70% of households still rely on firewood, charcoal, and kerosene.

The discussions underscored traditional cooking methods’ environmental and health hazards and the need for innovative solutions to drive a sustainable transition.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, urged stakeholders to adopt a gender-sensitive approach to climate action, emphasizing that clean cooking should be a critical component of Nigeria’s climate strategy.

“Women and children are the most impacted by climate change, yet they are often excluded from discussions on the issue,” she said.

“It is important to look at adaptation, mitigation and accelerating climate justice with a gender lens to achieve true sustainability.”

She spoke on some measures her ministry is taking to tackle the challenge.

“When a woman cooks to provide for her family, she often faces serious health and safety risks, especially in homes that rely on firewood for fuel.”

“We will train one million households to use clean cooking technology, such as clean stoves, to reduce health risks and environmental impacts.”

” we will support the growth of one thousand women-led SMEs focused on developing climate-friendly products such as recyclable sanitation pads, among others.”

Terseer Ugbor, Deputy Chairman of the House of Reps Committee on Environment, supported this stance and assured that lawmakers remain committed to enacting policies that will drive climate action.

“The legislature is ready to prioritize bills and policies that will champion the cause of climate change. Achieving a sustainable transition requires a collective effort,” he stated.