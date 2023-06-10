Stakeholders ask IGP, Gov Sule to intervene in Nasarawa assembly crisis

Some stakeholders from Nasarawa State have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, and Governor Abdullahi Sule to intervene in the crisis…

Some stakeholders from Nasarawa State have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, and Governor Abdullahi Sule to intervene in the crisis bedevilling the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The Nasarawa assembly is enmeshed in crisis as Mr Daniel Ogah-Ogazi and Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi are both laying claims to the Speakership of the House.

The Nasarawa State Police Command had sealed the Assembly complex to forestall any breakdown of law and order following the leadership tussle.

But addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, the Convener of Nasarawa Stakeholders Forum, Comrade David Manga, who was flanked by others including a former chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Akala Samuel, said the IGP should redeploy the Commissioner of Police in the state and send a team that would provide peace and stability in the matter.

He said the purported inauguration of the Balarabe-led faction outside the assembly complex has no place in law and cannot stand.

He said, “The election of Ogazi having met the requirements for convening a sitting for members of the House is the only one that be accorded due recognition.

“We enjoin Governor Abdullahi Sule to as a democrat, recognise and extend his hand of fellowship to the new speaker, Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi so the House can resume sitting in earnest and make laws for the betterment of our people.”

