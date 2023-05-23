Staff bid water minister farewell

The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, its agencies, development partners and stakeholders in the water sector organised a dinner in…

The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, its agencies, development partners and stakeholders in the water sector organised a dinner in honour of the outgoing Water Resources Minister, Engr Suleiman H. Adamu, on Saturday.

Speaking during the dinner, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), described the minister as committed, intelligent and knowledgeable in many fields, not only in engineering, but also in his passion towards change and sustainable development that made the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to prioritise action on the water and sanitation sector.

The occasion was witnessed by eminent personalities, including the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan; Emir of Kazaure and elder brother of the minister, Najib Hussein Adamu; Amanayambo of Twon-Brass, Alfred Diete-Spiff; senior government officials, family members and other well-wishers.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, stated that the minister came to the ministry with focus and clear vision full of commitment and determination to succeed.

The minister was also applauded and appreciated for his numerous contributions to the growth of the water sector since he assumed office over seven years ago by dignitaries, family members, friends and well-wishers.

Responding, Engr Adamu, appreciated the kind gesture of the dignitaries for organising such an event to honour him.

He said, “On assumption of duty, I told the directors that I am not one of those quintessential politicians who would want to become a senator, governor or even president after office, and so I would do my job professionally.”