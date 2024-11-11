SSANU to elect new leadership amid withheld salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) says all arrangements have been put in place to elect a new set of leaders that will pilot the affairs of the association amid pressing issues affecting the members including a three-month withheld salary.

Daily Trust reports that the association plans to change its leadership at the 3rd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference after completion of a four-year tenure of the present leadership led by Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Abuja during the weekend ahead of the conference billed to be held on Wednesday, SSANU’s national president, Comrade Ibrahim, explained that the union would be addressing key ongoing issues that remain in active discussions with the federal government.

“Specifically, we are revisiting the matters of the outstanding three months withheld salaries, the N50 billion in Earned Allowances, arrears of the 25/35 per cent increment and the wage award during the conference,” the labour leader told journalists at the briefing.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Respecting Collective Bargaining Agreement and Industrial Peace in a Democracy,” Ibrahim explained that this year’s conference emphasises the need for honouring agreements as a foundation for sustainable peace in the educational sector.

He stressed the association’s commitment to fostering industrial harmony in Nigeria’s university sector, calling for the federal government to honour its collective agreements with the union.

He said maintaining trust and stability within the university system requires respecting the rights and dignity of SSANU members, who rely on these agreements for their livelihood and well-being.

Ibrahim noted that although the government has recently begun to pay one of the four months of salaries owed its members, SSANU remains hopeful that this signals progress towards settling these obligations in full.

He said the conference will also mark the beginning of SSANU’s electoral process, with new leadership to be elected for a four-year term.

“As an organisation deeply rooted in democratic principles, we are committed to ensuring that this election is conducted with the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and integrity.

“I am confident that the delegates, in their wisdom, will elect leaders who are dedicated to furthering the cause of our members and ensuring that SSANU continues to stand as a formidable force in the Nigerian educational landscape.

“As we approach this landmark event, I urge all members to stand united and steadfast. Our strength is in our solidarity, and together we can secure our rights and contribute to the integrity of our educational institutions.

“We must remain resolute in our mission to defend the interests of our members and foster a fair and equitable working environment,” Ibrahim added.