Spyro: I entered 2023 with less than N10k in my account

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David fondly known as Spyro is currently counting his blessings as the year is coming to an end. The singer and songwriter gained famed for his projects, Billing, which was released in July 2022.

He is best known for his smashing hit song, “Who is your Guy?”, a record he later did a remix with afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage. In a post on his social media account, the singer revealed that he had less than N10,000 in his account at the beginning of this year.

The singer wrote, ‘’I started 2023 broke, literally not up to 10k in my account, I constantly begged to make a living but look at me now. Evidence abounds of his goodness to me so I don’t need to explain tire

“The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has made me a global boy just within months and I gladly bow my knees and return all the GLORY TO HIM … who am I that he is so mindful of me #THANKYOU destiny changer’.(sic)

He started his musical career at a very tender age where he began singing in a church choir. He started singing professionally in 2017 and he grew up choosing Usher and Joe as his mentors which has had an influence in his music style.

Spyro started off as an independent artist and is still currently an independent artist under the auspices of TAP Music Entertainment.

He revealed that he had humble beginnings and struggled so much that he had to resort to seeking financial assistance from his friends to feed himself at a point in his life.

The youngster rose to stardom after the release of his song “Billing” in 2022 which was listed on Apple Music Top 100. He later released “Who is your Guy?” in November 2022 which has amassed so much recognition, that the song topped the list of most Shazamed songs and Apple’s Top 10 music chart in several African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gambia.

