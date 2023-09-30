Spurs will be a ‘really tough test’ – Liverpool’s Klopp

Liverpool are braced for a tough Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jurgen Klopp said while lavishing praise on the north London side’s new…

Liverpool are braced for a tough Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jurgen Klopp said while lavishing praise on the north London side’s new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Fourth-placed Spurs are enjoying their best start to a league season in 57 years, while Liverpool in second are chasing a sixth successive league win and eighth in all competitions.

Postecoglou, who finished his career at Scottish Premiership side Celtic with a domestic treble before joining Spurs in June, has his task cut out after the Premier League club finished eighth last season and sold record goalscorer Harry Kane to German champions Bayern Munich.

“It is a really tough test. I can’t remember an easy game; we played at Newcastle (United), that was tough. Chelsea too; the away games have all been tough, and home games not easy,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Tottenham is doing really well. Ange seems to be a top bloke; I’m looking forward to meeting him.

“If you saw Celtic play, you’d know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left. He is doing extremely well; they are exciting to watch.

“It’ll be a test for both of us.”

