Spurs blow Villa away in second-half rampage

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham blitzed Aston Villa in the second half on Sunday, winning 4-1 to move just two points behind their rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

All four Spurs goals came in a storming second half after Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead in the first period.

Brennan Johnson pulled the rejuvenated home side level shortly after halftime.

Solanke then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later.

James Maddison added gloss by firing home a free kick deep into stoppage time.