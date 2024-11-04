✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Spurs blow Villa away in second-half rampage

dominic solanke
dominic solanke

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham blitzed Aston Villa in the second half on Sunday, winning 4-1 to move just two points behind their rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

All four Spurs goals came in a storming second half after Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead in the first period.

Brennan Johnson pulled the rejuvenated home side level shortly after halftime.

SPONSOR AD

Solanke then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later.

James Maddison added gloss by firing home a free kick deep into stoppage time.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories