SPPG: We’ve launched campaign to drive innovative leadership

The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) says it has officially launched the #JoinPolitics campaign, a bold initiative urging technocrats, professionals, and values-driven leaders to step into the political arena and drive meaningful governance reform in Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday, it noted that with applications now open for the SPPG Class of 2026, it is calling on the Nigeria’s best and brightest to replace the compromised ruling class and restore integrity to governance.

“An academic education initiative, the SPPG is designed as a 21st century Disruptive Thinking Leadership program to train 10000 new political leaders in five years who will run for elective offices at State and Federal levels in legislative and executive offices, thus presenting the electorate with top quality choices of candidates.

“These leaders will form the massive base and pipeline of a new and Disruptive thinking political class, known for their Values-Driven Character, Unquestionable Competence and Undeniable Capacity,” the statement said.

Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, Founder & Chair of SPPG, highlighted the root cause of Nigeria’s leadership failure and why professionals must step up to fix it.

“Poor governance is the direct outcome of a leadership pipeline that has prioritised personal ambition over public service. A nation cannot thrive when those in power lack the character to lead with integrity, the competence to make informed, evidence-based decisions, and the capacity to drive meaningful change. If we do not intentionally develop a new class of leaders anchored in these values, Nigeria will continue to suffer the consequences of poor governance.” she said.

Speaking on the campaign, Alero Ayida-Otobo, CEO of SPPG, emphasised the critical role professionals and technocrats must play in fixing Nigeria’s leadership crisis.

“For decades, Nigeria’s governance structures have been hijacked by individuals who lack the character, competence, and capacity to lead. Meanwhile, our country boasts some of the most brilliant professionals – doctors, engineers, economists, entrepreneurs – who have excelled globally but remain absent from politics.

It is time for these technocrats to wake up, step forward, and lead. Your expertise is needed in governance, not just in boardrooms or the private sector. If the best of us refuse to engage, the worst of us will continue to rule. The time to act is now.” she added.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Dean of SPPG Nigeria, reinforced this mission adding that

“Through our unconventional curriculum, we instill integrity, empathy, and accountability, ensuring that our graduates make ethical decisions in leadership. With intensive academic training and hands-on learning from our stellar faculty, we equip our students with the expertise and skills to navigate Nigeria’s complex political and governance landscape.”