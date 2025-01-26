Sports tourism key to revitalizing Nigeria’s economy—- Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has called for the development of Nigeria’s sports tourism to fast-track sustainable economic growth and attract Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) to the country.

Obi made the call in his keynote speech at the National Football and Tourism Roundtable held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Friday in Abuja.

The roundtable, with the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: Exploring the Synergy of Sports Tourism and Foreign Direct Investment was organised by World Football Exhibition in collaboration Chinese Tourism Promoters Initiative and Emirati Innovative Services.

According to Obi, Nigeria’s rich sports culture, especially football, provides a unique opportunity to attract foreign investors and boost the nation’s economy.

Obi, represented by Peter Ameh, Public Affairs Analyst and National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), noted that Nigerians’ passion for sports was a clear indication that sports tourism could thrive if properly developed.

He said by developing sports tourism infrastructure and hosting international sports events Nigeria can attract foreign investors, who are drawn to countries with a strong reputation for hosting successful events.

“Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is endowed with vast natural resources, a rich cultural heritage, and a resilient people.

“Despite these advantages, the country has struggled to unlock its full potential, hindered by various challenges, including economic instability, infrastructure deficits, and a lack of investment.

“ However, two emerging sectors – sports tourism and direct foreign investment – hold the key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential and propelling the country towards sustainable growth and development.

“Sports tourism, a rapidly growing industry worldwide, presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to leverage its passion for sports, particularly football, to attract tourists and generate revenue.

“With a large and enthusiastic fan base, Nigeria can develop sports tourism infrastructure, such as stadiums, training facilities, and sports museums, to host international sports events and attract visitors from around the world. This can create jobs, stimulate local economies, and promote cultural exchange.”

He added that ,“Direct foreign investment (DFI) is another critical driver of economic growth and development. Nigeria has historically struggled to attract significant DFI, due to concerns about corruption, insecurity, and regulatory uncertainty.

“However, By creating a more attractive investment climate, Nigeria can tap into the vast pool of foreign capital, expertise, and technology, to drive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty”,he said.

According to the organisers of the roundtable, it was an opportunity for stakeholders from both the tourism and sport sectors to chart a common front towards ensuring that sport tourism becomes a key contributor to national economic growth.

Mr Akin Laniyi, Project Director, World Football Exhibition, said the initiative was an opportunity for stakeholders from both the tourism and sport sectors to work together, adding that a historical book that chronicles Nigeria’s football history from the colonial era would be launched in March. as part of the football exhibition project.

Amb. Aisha Yusuf, who represented the Chinese Tourism Promoters said: “ This is a synergy between football, tourism, hospitality in the country and we saw this as a perfect avenue to showcase, discuss and promote and attract foreign investment in the country.”