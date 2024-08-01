Sports Ministry probes Ofili’s exclusion from 100m event at Paris Olympics

The Federal Ministry of Sports is set to wield its hammer on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) over the omission of Favour Ofili in…

The Federal Ministry of Sports is set to wield its hammer on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) over the omission of Favour Ofili in the women’s 100m event of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

It will be recalled that Nigeria’s medal hopeful had voiced her anger and frustration on social media when she learnt that she wasn’t going to participate in the event which she had qualified for.

Ofili qualified for the women’s 100m during the AFN National Trials which was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in June. She had a new personal best of 11.06s to secure her first national title as well.

In April, she hit the Olympics 200m mark at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic with a time of 22.33s.

The AFN in its defence had said it can’t explain her omission while insisting she was registered for the 100m, 200m, and the women’s 4x100m relay.

Technical Director of the AFN, Samuel Onikeku however said the body is as shocked as the athlete over the development.

“We registered Ofili for the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay. We don’t know how her name got missing in the 100m. This is our stand as a federation,” Onikeku said via AFN Media.

However, a check on the entry list published by the World Athletics shows that Ofili will be competing in the 200m and women’s 4x100m relay only.

Meanwhile, the Minister of sports, Senator John Enoh while expressing his disappointment emphasised his commitment to resolving the issue and ensuring accountability within the sports administration.

In a statement, Enoh said he reached out to the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN). He said, “Upon hearing Ofili’s distress this morning, I reached out to the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN). The Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, stated categorically that Favour Ofili was registered for the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay.

“The Secretary General of AFN has also insisted that the final list forwarded by her to NOC (the only body the International Olympic Committee receives the final list of athletes from), had Ofili listed for the 100m as well. I am in touch with the President of the NOC on this and await his explanation,” he said.

Enoh made it clear that as Minister of Sports, he will not tolerate “this utter recklessness.”

He stated, “It is highly inexcusable, and there will be thorough sanctions after investigations into where and from whom this gross negligence originated.

The National 200m record holder has been one of the most consistent sprinters this season, winning most of her professional races against some of the world’s best female sprinters.

With her 100m Olympic dream shattered, Ofili now turns her attention to the 200m, where she aims to make a significant impact and challenge for a medal.