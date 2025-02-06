Sports enthusiasts eager to volunteer for 2025 ECOWAS marathon

As preparations heat up for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, sports enthusiasts and industry professionals have expressed their eagerness to volunteer, ensuring the event’s smooth execution.

Scheduled for March 1, 2025, the marathon is part of ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary celebrations and will feature a 21-kilometre half marathon and a 5-kilometre race.

Race Director Gabriel Okon emphasized the critical role of volunteers, stating, “A marathon is more than just the runners; it’s the people behind the scenes who make it successful. From registration and logistics to hydration stations and medical support, volunteers are the backbone of the event.”

SPONSOR AD

Athletes, coaches, fitness trainers, and sports administrators have pledged their support, offering technical assistance, race coordination, and mentorship for young runners. Retired ministry officials, elite athletes, and grassroots fitness trainers have also joined the movement, reinforcing the marathon’s mission of unity and athletic excellence.

Beyond the race, the event promotes health, youth empowerment, and regional unity. With over $71,000 in prize money, it will attract elite runners while encouraging participation from amateur fitness lovers.

Okon stressed that the marathon’s impact extends beyond competition, stating, “We want this marathon to leave a legacy—encouraging fitness, fostering cross-border friendships, and promoting a culture of healthy living.”

With excitement building, the 2025 ECOWAS Marathon is set to be more than just a race—it’s a celebration of sports, community, and shared purpose.