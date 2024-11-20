Sports Africa Investment Summit rescheduled to 2025

The organisers of the Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), have announced the rescheduling of the highly anticipated summit from November 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

This decision reflects a shared commitment to delivering a world-class event that maximises public sector participation, fosters strategic collaborations, and showcases Africa’s vast sports investment opportunities.

The postponement is in recognition of the current onboarding exercise of the National Sports Commission, a co-host of the summit, and the organizational/leadership transition following the winding up of the defunct sports ministry and the ongoing organization/structuring of the NSC for seamless take-off.

Speaking on the development, Mallam Shehu Dikko stated: “The National Sports Commission is committed to shaping a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem in Nigeria. This postponement reflects our desire to ensure robust public sector engagement, align the summit with our renewed vision and be on a surer footing to host Africa. The additional time will enable us to strategically mobilise resources, foster collaborations, and demonstrate leadership in the sports investment space.”

The Sports Africa Investment Summit remains focused on catalysing transformative investments that will propel the continent’s sports industry to new heights. From modern stadiums and world-class training facilities to locally manufactured sports goods, the summit seeks to drive sustainable economic growth through sports.