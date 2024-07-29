Sporting Dream Kubwa win FCT FA Division One League

Sporting Dream of Kubwa have emerged winners of the 2024 FCT Football Association (FA) Division One league. The Super 4 competition where the overall winners…

Sporting Dream of Kubwa have emerged winners of the 2024 FCT Football Association (FA) Division One league.

The Super 4 competition where the overall winners emerged was decided over the weekend at the Area 3 football field.

To qualify for the Super 4, Camp United emerged winners of Group A with 12 points, Future Guarantee (FGT) topped Group B with 10 points, TB secured nine points to clinch Group C while New Dawn with 10 points picked the Super 4 ticket from Goup D.

In the final, Sporting Dream edged New dawn 2-0 to be crowned champions of the 2024 FCT FA League.

Chia Peniel and Uzoigwe Henry were the heroes for Sporting as they scored in each half of the match to seal the win for their side.

The coach of Sporting Dream, Mohammed Kato, expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players.

He lauded them for playing to his instructions against New dawn.

“We thank God for the victory and I must commend the effort of my players for playing to instructions, and we’re happy to have qualified for the NLO playoffs,” said Kato.

The Chairman of the FCT FA League, Barrister Babatunde Akintade also said he was happy that the league season was successful.

He said the main objective of the competition was achieved.

On his part, the Chairman technical committee of the FCT FA, Coach Abimbola Samuel said the just concluded season witnessed new innovations.

Meanwhile, Sporting Dream took home a cash prize of N500,000.00 for winning the FCT FA League.