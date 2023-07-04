Spiro, Ampace sign deal to accelerate electric mobility across Africa

Spiro, the top-tier electric motorbike manufacturer, and clean energy advocate has announced agreement with Ampace, China’s leading battery cell provider to catalyse the production of…

The deal – signed for Spiro by Director Mr. Gaurav and for Ampace by Jerry Jia, President of Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited – encompasses the procurement of up to one million battery cells to scale the production of electric two-wheelers to keep pace with the growing demand for clean energy transportation in Africa.

CEO of Spiro, Jules Samain in his statement said: “This strategic partnership with Ampace marks a monumental stride in our mission to deliver reliable, clean energy transportation across Africa. It’s not only about meeting the escalating demand, but also about generating employment opportunities and stimulating local economies in Benin, Togo, and Rwanda.”

The procurement of battery cells from Ampace will expedite Spiro’s battery assembly operations in Benin and other parts of Africa.

The launch of their pioneering factory in GDIZ near Cotonou, Benin, by the end of 2023, exemplifies Spiro’s commitment to becoming the continent’s driving force in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, and working with Ampace will allow teams in Benin to accelerate battery assembly in the country.

Spiro’s Head of Strategic Sourcing Rohit Pandita said: “Spiro and Ampace will also be collaborating to continuously refine battery technology, aiming to improve the EV landscape across Africa. Their emphasis on safety and performance is demonstrated by their continued investment in Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells, a safer and more sustainable option for warm climates prevalent in Africa.”

