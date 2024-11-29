Speedy passage of tax reform bill suspicious — Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has expressed concerns over the rapid passage of the Tax Reform Bill by his colleagues in the Senate.

Daily Trust on Wednesday reported that Ndume had objected to the reading of the Bill on the floor of the Senate as he raised concerns over derivation and the Value Added Tax (VAT) stressing that the two items are “Not something that many of us will agree to”.

Speaking on Channels Television’s flagship programme, Politics Today, Ndume questioned the urgency of the tax reform, pointing out that it took the National Assembly 10 years to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a crucial piece of legislation at the time, whereas the tax reform bill is being fast-tracked.

He said the swift pace of the bill’s passage is suspicious, particularly regarding the role of the Executive.

Ndume called for a more thorough national consultation before the bill is treated in the National Assembly, emphasising the need for the federal government to address key issues before pushing the legislation forward.

He also expressed concern over the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) proposal to centralise tax collection, which he warned could be detrimental to the entire system.

While Ndume stated that he is not opposed to the bill and supports the president’s success, he urged that it be withdrawn for further consultations. He cautioned that if state governors, particularly from the North, do not support the bill, it could lead to significant issues.