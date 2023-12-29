Speculation of deceased boy’s eyes, private parts missing not true – Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has denied speculations making the rounds that a boy who was found dead in the state had his eyes and…

The Kaduna State Police Command has denied speculations making the rounds that a boy who was found dead in the state had his eyes and private parts removed.

The spokesman of the command Mansir Hassan who debunked the rumour in a telephone interview confirmed that the boy, Ibrahim Muntaka Ibrahim, was found dead along Kwarin Dangoma River Bank in Zaria, but his body parts were not missing.

Daily Trust learnt at the residence of the victim’s family at Gaskiya Layout Zaria that the deceased who came to Zaria from Kano with his mother to attend a wedding ceremony went out on an errand around 4 pm, Wednesday, and did not return.

Sources said the corpse of the boy was later discovered the following day, Thursday, along the river bank bordering Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Area.

A medical practitioner, Prof. Aminu Mohammed Kutugi, who is also an in-law to the deceased family said, “Allegations that some of the boy’s organs were removed were not true. I want to appeal to the people to desist from spreading unnecessary rumour without thorough investigation,” he said.

Also speaking, Imam Muhammad Sani Abdurrahaman who bathed the corpse of the boy, said, “The eyes, private parts and all other organs were intact when I bathed him before funeral prayers. I only discovered some blood in some parts of the corpse which might be as a result of minor injuries he sustained where he was discovered.

“I therefore urged people to always refrain from spreading unfounded allegations based on mere speculations.”