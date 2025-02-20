‘Specialised force will tame oil theft, enhance maritime security’

Head of the facilitators and promoters of the proposed Nigerian Marine Corps, Prince Friday Idodo, says the establishment of a specialized force will enhance Nigeria’s maritime security.
He said such a force will also safeguard the country’s vast maritime resources and combat piracy, oil theft and other illegal activities.
During an interactive session with civil society organisations in Warri, Delta State, Idodo highlighted the importance of the proposed Nigerian Marine Corps Bill, 2023.
He emphasised that the establishment of the Nigerian Marine Corps will ensure the safety of Nigeria’s inland waterways, protect the maritime economy, and reinforce the nation’s sovereignty.
According to him, the proposed bill has passed through public hearing at the House of Representatives and is expected to bring numerous benefits to the nation.
Idodo expressed gratitude to the Honorable Speaker, House of Representatives, the chairman of the House Committee on Navy, and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for their support and visionary leadership.
Idodo also commended other members of the committee who spoke in favour of the bill, acknowledging their crucial role in advancing maritime security.
He also appreciated the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola for championing the rebirth of the maritime sector.
“The Nigerian Marine Corps will serve as a strategic force, complementing the Nigerian Navy just like other countries such as USA MARINE CORPS to combat piracy, provide security for oil and gas installations, reduce vandalism, and secure the nation’s revenue from offshore operations.
“This development is expected to reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leading force in maritime security within Africa and beyond,” he said.
