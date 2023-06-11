Speakership race: Two aspirants step down for Abbas

Two speakership aspirants, Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down for Tajudeen Abbas...

Two speakership aspirants, Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down for Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas is the preferred candidate of President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position.

The APC has nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th national assembly, respectively.

In a statement on Sunday, the Hon. Tajudeen Abbas/Hon. Benjamin Kalu Joint Task Campaign Office said the duo who were members of the G7 stepped down for Abbas after a meeting with Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The statement reads, “It is pertinent to mention that the so-called G7 no longer exists as key members of the forum such as Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Rt. Hon. Makki Yalleman and Rt. Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, among others have since dropped their speakership ambitions and declared support for the Abbas/Kalu ticket.

“As of Sunday June 11, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD) has secured the endorsement of the overwhelming majority of members-elect across the eight political parties in the six geopolitical zones, and he is ready to compete on the floor of the House and take the mantle of leadership of the 10th House come Tuesday, June 13, 2023”.

Three aspirants – Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Abubakar Makki Yelleman and Abdulraheem Olawuyi – had earlier stepped down for Abbas.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

