Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives

In the speakership position contest of the 10th House of Representatives, one aspirant’s name shines brighter than the rest – Hon. Abbas Tajuddeen, often referred to as ‘the silent achiever.’ Hon. Tajuddeen’s unwavering passion for a progressive and functional Nigeria is truly inspiring. For more than a decade, he has dedicated himself to effective representation that is akin to a well-oiled machine. Tirelessly drilling and legislating, Hon. Tajuddeen has undoubtedly achieved a record high number of bills in his time as a legislator, among other achievements. The newly re-elected member, representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, is coming back as a ranking member to serve his 4th term in the House of Representatives.

As Nigerians welcomed a national democratic government through a renewed hope agenda ushered by the president – His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there is an avowed acceptance that fortunes of Nigerians should be redirected towards developmental pursuit of excellence. And that all strata of governance must be seen to represent excellence in all their affairs. And this is to be driven through transparency, accountability, mutual trust, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law.

Having accepted this as a benchmark standard, legislative pillar of government – the House of Representatives is therefore to be further strengthened through leadership that embodies and codifies these attributes, and Hon. Tajuddeen has unparalleled and profound legislative experience that fits these criteria.

The role legislators play is of paramount importance. The decisions they take shape the future of our great nation and impact the lives of millions of Nigerians. To ensure and facilitate developmental plans of the new administration is achieved, it is crucial to have a speaker who not only possesses the qualities of leadership, but also understands the needs and aspirations of constituents. There is no better way to probe these attributes and examine preparedness, than to have a sneak peek into the sojourn of Hon. Tajudeen.

From 2011, when Hon. Tajuddeen was first elected, he has consistently proved his deep contribution to the auspices of Nigeria through his well-crafted bills. Recently, Hon. Tajudeen presented a bill that seeks to repeal an Act of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act CAP R7 LFN, 2004, to make provision that is geared towards enhancing revenue profile and remittance into the federation account to facilitate national development. This bill facilitated increased revenue by easing bureaucratic bottlenecks and providing clear outlined measures for processes that are against the public interest. His Public Procurement Act, albeit chatting through a dynamic terrain, was an all-encompassing act that answered issues related to delays in project progression and set the deadline for completion of projects, which is one that many Nigerians have yearned for. It is said that scaling of this bill will no doubt enforce completion of the project in a timely manner.

His dexterity over the last decade, and his vast experience are further evidenced through spread and nature of his presentations. For instance, the National Youths Welfare Scheme Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2019 – which seeks to manage and coordinate welfare of unemployed youths to reduce challenges of governance and security, shows his resolve in supporting the youths. His focus on global best practice on issues relating to sustainability has also seen him leading the charge into environment management through his resolve to translate his vision into National Environmental Standards Regulation. Hon. Tajudeen has also demonstrated capacity and supported infrastructural drive. His Nigerian Railway Corporation Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 set the tone for rapid development in the railway sector as we know it today. Through his transformative bill, Hon. Tajudeen’s resolve into bridging the gap between Nigerians living abroad and their home country is arguably unmatched. He has the highest number of bills in the just concluded 9th assembly, and even with this stride, he has maintained his healthy and professional relationship. He is only loud through his work. Alas, one sees why he is nicknamed ‘the silent achiever.’

His constituency projects know no limit, his spread is unmatched – he has presented bills that seek to improve our education system, healthcare provisions, and entrench institutional reforms. His temperament, level headedness and calm demeanour also fit the purpose. His ambition is guided, his utterances dignified, and his intellectual prowess evidenced.

With this proven record, it is only natural to see Hon. Tajuddeen for who he truly is. The prayer is that esteemed members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives, join the shared vision of this excellent legislation, and help Hon. Tajuddeen to be the bridge that unites our diverse voices in fostering an atmosphere of collaboration, where every member’s input is valued and respected.

Throughout his tenure as a legislator and party man, Hon. Tajuddeen has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people. He has championed causes, delivered results, and maintained an unwavering dedication to Nigerians. Supporting him to become the next speaker will not only be rewarding excellence, but fostering a true sense of altruism.

As we look forward to the 10th House of Representatives proceedings, it is our prayer that members-elect yield to the yearnings of many Nigerians, and support the speakership aspiration of the distinguished legislator, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, for with him as the speaker, achieving the ‘renewed hope’ agenda becomes clearer.

Safana, compiled this in collaboration with Arewa Supports Organisation

