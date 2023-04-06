Speakership crisis: Police seal Plateau assembly complex

The Plateau State Police Command has sealed the state House of Assembly complex as a result of the ongoing speakership crisis. A team of anti-riot…

The Plateau State Police Command has sealed the state House of Assembly complex as a result of the ongoing speakership crisis.

A team of anti-riot policemen arrived at the assembly complex by 5am yesterday and barricaded the main entrance.

Our correspondent reports that the house is divided into two factions – one is loyal to the current speaker, Rt. Hon Yakubu Sanda, while another is loyal to the reinstated speaker, Rt. Hon Ayuba Abok who was impeached in October 2021.

Recall that a High Court in Jos had reinstated Abok on Monday and the next day, he arrived at the assembly complex to resume work as speaker.

But the other faction said two captains cannot steer the same ship, hence the sealing of the assembly by the police to forestall any breakdown of law and order.