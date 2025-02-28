Speakership crisis: I’ve been Tinubu’s disciple since I left secondary school –Obasa

The factional Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that he has been a disciple to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he left secondary school.



Obasa stated this while answering questions in relation to the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Obasa had stormed the assembly on Thursday alongside his security details and presided over ‘plenary’ attended by four lawmakers, a development which has deepened the crisis.

When asked whether he has Tinubu’s backing in the crisis, Obasa said, “I have been following this man since I just left secondary school. I have pictures to prove this. During SDP I contested for delegate.

“Since then I have always been one of his disciples and I will not change tomorrow. I have always been a loyalist. If they are just realising that now, then they have not been part of us from the genesis.”

On the alleged misunderstanding with Governor Sanwo-Olu, Obasa said that he had been working with the governor smoothly.

“It is not a sin to have an ambition. The governor is my leader and brother. And there is no reason for me to disrespect him. If I have taken a step or an action that seems disrespecting him that might have happened unconsciously.

“Number one, the governor is in our state. We have to respect him and he is my brother. So, as far as I am concerned, there is nothing like that.

“Governorship ambition is not in my consideration. But that doesn’t mean I am not qualified,” he added.