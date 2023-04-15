Speakership: Coalition makes case for S/East, Reps’ spokesman

A coalition of civil society organisations has urged the ruling all Progressives Congress (APC) to consider ceding the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives…

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the national convener and leader of the group under the aegis of the Civil Society for Good Governance, Chief Dominic Ogakwu, also cited some qualities of the current spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, which he said stood him out as the best aspirant should the zoning demand be heeded.

“At present, the ruling APC is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of the civil society we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said.

The group said it was calling on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East, not just to reflect federal character and support a balanced power sharing formula in the country, but because the South East zone has the potential and capacity for the office.