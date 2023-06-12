Speakership: Betara, Gagdi step down for APC’s candidate, Abbas

Two top contenders for the speakership of the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Mukhtar Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down for the All…

Two top contenders for the speakership of the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Mukhtar Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate, Tajudeen Abbas ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration.

A statement yesterday by Tajudeen Abbas/Benjamin Kalu Joint Task Campaign Office said the two aspirants stepped down after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “It is pertinent to mention that the so-called G7 no longer exists as key members of the forum such as Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Rt. Hon. Makki Yalleman and Rt. Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, among others, have since dropped their speakership ambitions and declared support for the Abbas/Kalu ticket.”

Although, Betara and Gagdi were yet to issue any statement on the latest development, a video however showed the duo at a meeting with Shettima.

Betara and Gagdi were seen in the video flanked by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila with the Niger governor, Umar Bago in attendance.

Shettima in the short video was heard thanking Gbajabiamila, Bago and the leadership of the APC for their intervention.

