Speakership: APC chieftain, N/Delta stakeholders rally support for Abbas

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar has described Tajudeen Abbas as the best man to serve as the House of Representatives speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

Abbas was picked by the APC leadership as the preferred candidates for House of Representatives speaker.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, Abubakar said Abbas “has the right temperament and disposition as well as the educational qualification and experience to lead the lower legislative chamber.”

Abubakar, who is the convener of Kaduna Patriotic Alliance, said Abbas’ achievements in the Green Chamber, especially in terms of bill sponsorship, gave him an edge over other candidates for the plum job.

Also, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA) has said the election of Abbas and Benjamin Kalu (Abia) as speaker and deputy would stabilize the polity.

Bright Ngolo, the National Coordinator of NDRA, in an interview with journalists yesterday in Abuja, urged members-elect to queue behind an Abbas/Kalu leadership and ensure their emergence as presiding officers.

The group urged Nigerians not to fall for the age-long debate of zoning and religion, saying it was sentiment and gimmick crafted by political oppressors to continuously hold down the oppressed.