Speaker’s GCON, Bichi’s Doctorate, Symbol of House’s integrity – Agbese

The conferment of the second highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas by President Bola Tinubu is a pointer to the integrity of the entire House, Deputy Spokesman of the Green Chamber, Philip Agbese, has said.

This is as the Benue lawmaker also lauded the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi on his recent award of an honorary doctorate in Engineering by the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State.

Recall that last week, the Vice-Chancellor, FUDMA, Professor Armayau Hamisu, said Bichi was awarded the Doctor of Engineering (honoraris causa) by the institution in recognition of his contributions to the development of education in the country.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Agbese who represents Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Benue State said Speaker Abbas has demonstrated empathy, compassion and capacity since taking over the leadership of the House in 2023.

According to him, the conferment of the GCON on Speaker Abbas was a demonstration of the respect President Tinubu has not just for the Speaker but for the 10th House.

It would be recalled that a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Agbese on the floor of the House in September on the need to upgrade the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) earlier conferred on the Speaker to GCON, convinced the President to review the honour, as the motion prayed.

Agbese said, “What Mr Speaker has brought to the House is his integrity, unblemished record of service both as an academic and a politician. Mr President, realising the need to address the historical error, aligned with the prayers of our motion and accordingly conferred the GCON on this illustrious Nigerian son.

“This honour is our collective pride and it is a call for more selfless service to God and Humanity. We are honoured by Mr President’s patriotism and we pledge never to let Nigerians down.”

Speaking on the honorary doctorate conferred on Bichi, Agbese said he was not surprised, having known the Kano lawmaker “For many years.”

He said, “Honourable Bichi is one of the most notable funders of education in the country. What is unique about him is that he gives without looking back. Seeing the Federal University in Katsina State recognising his effort with an honorary doctorate was a great feeling.

“By this honour, every member of the House of Representatives is called upon to do their part in contributing to noble causes. The honour bestowed on the Speaker and our Appropriation Chairman shows that whatever you are doing, the society is watching.

“As legislators, these events should spur us to do better, not because we want to be recognised but because God has chosen us at this time to do our part in the collective quest to build a new Nigeria.”