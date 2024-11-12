Speaker Abbas rejects part-time legislators

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has publicly kicked against calls by some Nigerians to adopt part-time legislators as part of ongoing political and constitution reforms.

He made his position known on Monday in Abuja while declaring open a one-day ‘National Dialogue on a Home-Grown Parliamentary System of Government’ organised by the Parliamentary System Support Group (PSSG), with the theme, ‘Fostering Accountability Through a Home-Grown Parliamentary System’.

Abbas described the advocacy by the 83 lawmakers as timely, as it speaks directly to the aspirations of the people for a governance system that reflects the country’s values, priorities, and cultural identity.

He, however, said a home-grown parliamentary system must not only reflect the procedural aspects of governance but also the intrinsic values, goals and cultural nuances of the people it serves, as it should be a leadership model grounded in substance, not merely in style.

“This, I believe, is the essence of indigenous governance; it is about crafting a legislative system that resonates with the everyday realities, aspirations, and diversity of the Nigerian people.

“As we examine potential reforms, I am aware that a unicameral system of government is often discussed. However, we must recognise that Nigeria’s vast geographical and cultural diversity poses unique demands.

“Unlike smaller or more homogeneous nations, our bicameral system has enabled us to balance representation across regions and ethnic groups, enhancing inclusivity and participation in the democratic process. Any significant structural change must, therefore, be carefully considered within the context of Nigeria’s complexities to avoid unintended consequences.”

Speaker Abbas, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, also said, “Some have also suggested adopting part-time legislators. However, I must respectfully challenge this notion, as it may underestimate the profound responsibility that legislators bear.

“A legislator’s duties, comprising of law-making, representation, and oversight, are demanding and require substantial time and commitment. Government is not a casual endeavour; it is a serious business that demands full attention, accountability and dedication.

“Our focus should instead be on embedding our legislative values into a homegrown model. To enhance resilience and professionalism, the National Assembly has prioritised continuous training and capacity building. Committees, leadership structures, members, administrative personnel, legislative aides, and support staff undergo consistent development programmes on diverse topics, all aimed at delivering on our legislative agenda for the benefit of Nigerians.”

Speaking earlier, a Reps member from Sokoto State, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, said the presidential system has in the last 25 years shown that it is not the democracy Nigerians desire, nor the one the nation’s founding fathers envisaged.

“A closer look at our system reveals fractures that can no longer be ignored, dreams left unfulfilled, and gaps that beg to be filled. Now is the time to address these issues. Now is the time to rethink an escape route from this reality.

“Clearly, we need an alternative. But what should replace this presidential model, a mere imitation of the American system, must be a home-grown solution. This answer is not for any individual or group to dictate; it must emerge from a genuine dialogue among Nigerians, especially between the young and the old, the new generation and those before them,” Dasuki said.

Also, a former Presidential Aide, Dr Usman Bugaje, delivering a keynote address, said the last 25 years of the presidential democracy had not actually given Nigerian citizens what they were expecting from their governments but rather deepened poverty, escalating security, and mind-boggling corruption.

“You look at the statistics; even if you only have to go to the World Bank or UNDP, just look at the statistics at the National Bureau for Statistics. You see how poverty has been deepening in the last 25 years.

“You look at the escalating insecurity. I mean, 1999 was fairly peaceful despite the transition into the military. But look at what has happened 10 years later, another 10 years later, where we are now. New bandits are arriving in our own land, even as we have not quite finished with the ones that have already shown their faces.

“Today, our parliament is not playing the role they should play. They have largely become rubber stamp, and they have been part of the problem of this country.”

On the proposed system of government, he said, “I like the idea of the homegrown effort. This is a very key word because if you borrow a system that has been nurtured in an entirely different history, social and cultural environment, it will not work for you.

“When we come to look at our homegrown system, like I said, we need to broaden the discussion. One, we have to look at this as a process of reinventing our politics because our politics is really sick, is decaying, and citizens are agitating because it has not given them what they are looking for.”

Also, Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said the country’s situation is worse under the presidential democracy experiment in the past 24 years than the four-year stint of the parliamentary system of government shortly after independence.

Prof. Abdullahi said Nigeria’s adoption of the American presidential system was her first mistake to bring a system that did not fit Nigeria’s history, traditions, or experience.

While backing the adoption of a new system of government for the country, he said, “We should work on something. It must not necessarily be a typical parliamentary system from our former colonial masters; it could be something else. Definitely, the presidential system did not work for us, and there is a need for us to change to something else.”

The duo of Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, and Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, the Chief Imam of Alfur’qan Mosque in Kano said religion should be used for the uprightness of the leaders and the led and that it is doable with the commitment of all Nigerians.