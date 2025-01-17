Speaker Abbas, deputy mourn late Onanuga

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen and his Deputy, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, have mourned the late House Deputy Chief Whip, Rep. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

They expressed sadness over her death in two separate condolence messages signed by their media aides on Thursday.

In his condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the speaker described her as a strong pillar who would be sorely missed in the House.

He said, “Hon. Onanuga was a brilliant woman, experienced politician, resourceful lawmaker and a dependable ally in the legislative business. She was a dogged, dedicated, loyal and patriotic Nigerian. She was not just a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus but also the leadership of the House.

“I remember her roles in the fight for gender bills since the last assembly, and how she rallied women from within and outside the chamber to get the support and buy-in of members on issues affecting women and children,” the speaker said in the condolence message.

Speaker Abbas, while condoling the Onanuga family and her constituents, commiserated with the people and the government of Ogun State as well as the APC.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, described her as a shining example of dedication, compassion and selflessness to her constituents and the nation.

The deputy speaker noted Onanuga’s significant contributions to the peace project in the South East and Nigeria as a whole.

He acknowledged her support for the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), which demonstrated her passion for defeating insecurity in Nigeria.

Kalu also noted Onanuga’s commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment and political inclusion, recalling her relentless efforts towards ensuring that the gender bills are passed.