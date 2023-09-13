Speaker Abbas Denies Rift With Gov Uzodimma 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has denied purported rift between him and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as reported in some…

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas debunked the report titled, ‘Uzodimma Reports Abbas To Tinubu For Giving Ugochinyere Juicy Committee.’

The report published in a national daily (not Daily Trust) insinuated that both Speaker Abbas and Governor Uzodinma were at loggerheads.

Abbas, however, said he enjoys a cordial relationship with the Imo State Governor and there was no rift over the issue of Ugochinyere’s Committee chairmanship appointment.

The Speaker described the report as “fictitious” and “malicious”, and urged the public to disregard the story.

The statement reads, “It has come to the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, that a newspaper report with the above headline has been in circulation.

“Ordinarily, the Speaker would not respond to such a fictitious and malicious story, but for the unsuspecting public, who may be hoodwinked by the content of the report that was only attributed to imaginary ‘sources.’

“The Speaker wishes to inform the public that at no time did the Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, contact him to rescind the appointment of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

“For the record, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen enjoys a cordial relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma and nothing has happened to warrant any sour relationship between them.”

