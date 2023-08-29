Spanish prosecutors open investigation into Rubiales kiss

Spain’s top criminal court has opened a preliminary investigation into the country’s football federation president, Luis Rubiales after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the…

Spain’s top criminal court has opened a preliminary investigation into the country’s football federation president, Luis Rubiales after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The prosecutors are looking into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault.

Rubiales, 46, has been widely criticised after the incident following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win. Hermoso, 33, said the kiss was not consensual.

Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by world football’s governing body FIFA.

The previous day, Rubiales had insisted he would not resign.

The court said it was opening the investigation in light of the “unequivocal nature” of Hermoso’s statements, saying it was necessary “to determine their legal significance”.

