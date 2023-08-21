Spanish FA President defends Kissing of Female Player, describes critics as idiots

Criticisms have continued to trail the action of Spain’s Football Federation President, Luis Rubiales, for kissing star player, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips, following their…

Criticisms have continued to trail the action of Spain’s Football Federation President, Luis Rubiales, for kissing star player, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips, following their victory at the Women’s World Cup final against England in Australia on Sunday.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game for Spain in a hard-fought win at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

While the players were receiving their medals, Rubiales planted a kiss on Hermoso’s lips, and the action has since been critcised.

Reacting to the incident on Spanish TV, Hermoso said she did not enjoy it. She, however added, the players had a great relationship with the FA president.

“Eh…yeah, I did not enjoy that. It was a completely spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup. The president and I have a great relationship; his behavior towards all of us has been exemplary, and it was a natural expression of affection and gratitude,” the 33-year-old said.

Also, Spain’s sports minister,, Miquel Iceta, on Monday condemned Rubiales’ action, saying he should apologise to the player, according to

“I think it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her. The first thing he has to do is to give explanations and make apologies, it is the logical and reasonable thing to do,” Iceta told Spanish public radio.

He added, “(We) have to be extremely careful because we are giving a message to society and the message is equal rights, it is respect”.

However, Rubiales himself waved it off, noting that only “idiots” are making a big deal out of it.

“When two people have a gesture of affection, that isn’t important, we can’t pay attention to idiocy. We’re [world] champions and I’ll focus on that,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...