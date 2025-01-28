spain’s coach de la fuente extends contract

Spain’s Euro 2024 winning coach Luis de la Fuente extended his contract on Monday until 2028, the Spanish football federation said in a statement.

The 63-year-old has been in the post since 2022, guiding Spain to the Nations League title in 2023 and then to victory against England in last year’s Euro final.

His contract extension includes the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland.

“I’m the most self-critical and I’m not afraid to take the plunge if I’m convinced of something,” De la Fuente told a press conference.

“I will continue on the same path that has brought us here, trying to improve and grow.”