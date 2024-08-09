Spain win Olympic men’s football final

Spain has secured the gold medal in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament. Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win…

Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win over hosts France on Friday.

The game ended 3-3 at full time after France equalised with a stoppage-time penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta

However, two extra-time goals from Spain secured their victory, clinching the gold medal.

The host nation had mounted an incredible comeback after going 3-1 down to send the game to extra time as Maghnes Akliouche pulled a goal back in the 79th before a VAR review awarded the hosts a penalty that Mateta converted in stoppage time.

Spain rallied in the first half after Enzo Millot opened the scoring for France in the 12th minute by scoring three goals in 10 minutes to get within touching distance of the title thanks to a Fermin Lopez double and superb free-kick from Alex Baena.

The feat marks Spain’s second Olympic gold in men’s football, adding to their summer of triumph following Euro 2024 and the Under-19 Euros.