Spain boss Tome denies ‘punishing’ Hermoso after forced kiss

Spain manager Montse Tome on Monday denied “punishing” Jenni Hermoso by dropping her after ex-football federation chief Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed her at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales will testify on Tuesday in a trial viewed as a case against macho culture and sexism in sport after the kiss in Australia sparked a worldwide scandal.

Prosecutors are seeking two and a half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault for the forced kiss and 18 months for allegedly coercing Hermoso, 34, to downplay the incident.

SPONSOR AD

Rubiales, 47, has called the kiss a “peck between friends celebrating” and denied any coercion.