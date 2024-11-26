Space technology now indispensable – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the National Assembly to increase the funding for the country’s space programme, saying that space technology has become an indispensable component of Nigeria’s development.

President Tinubu disclosed this on Monday shortly before declaring open the 25th anniversary of the National Space Research and Development Agency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, President Tinubu noted that to enable a better understanding of Earth’s surface through space observations to revolutionise global communication and navigation systems, “Space technologies have become indispensable.”

The president said, “Through space observations, activities on earth surfaces, such as air, land and water are better known, with such knowledge providing the best solutions that can be deployed to solve issues that may arise.

“Communication instruments in the space orbits have caused a significant shift in the business paradigm globally and are becoming increasingly indispensable in offering air, land and marine navigational services. It is also becoming impossible to do any significant tactical security operations without deploying space capability.

“Therefore, space is an area of limitless opportunities and one, which the advanced countries of the world are relentlessly discovering how the opportunities can be tapped for their advantage.”

Speaking on the need for funding, the president expressed his appreciation that some lawmakers were present to celebrate with the agency, saying “I call upon our legislatures to prioritise the funding for our space programme to ensure we play a leading role in this fourth industrial revolution.

“There is also a need to strengthen the Act that established NASRDA to help the Nigerian space ecosystem to be more vibrant in its engagements, locally and internationally.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of NASRDA, Dr Mathew Adepoju, explained that his administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for staff to manifest their full potential and promoting a culture of innovation, collaboration, and professional growth.