Sowunmi: Tinubu giving juicy appointments to Yoruba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Prince Segun Sowunmi, has accused President Bola Tinubu, of giving the juiciest appointments in his government to the Yoruba while ignoring other ethnic groups in the country.

Speaking on a Channels TV interview, Sowunmi who hails from Ogun State, said he is not comfortable with the current patterns of appointment.

‘’I have looked at the people he (President Tinubu) is putting together. I am a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that, if I’ll be honest with you, we are both Yoruba men, it is beginning to seem that our people are going to get the best of the cherries. I can tell you the things we have gotten already and the things we are likely to get.

“We are in charge of Customs, Police, Army, CBN, IRS, Taxation, Appropriation. Have we become such a people that we can only be fair when we are talking of other people?

“I am beginning to see a pattern that all of the things coming to us. What we would not accept from Buhari who was even fairer to us than he was to his people, we must be brave enough to say this is not the right thing to go even for us.

“We are not going to suddenly become a parochial people who insist that Yoruba people should get all of the things in the country.”

He also tackled President Tinubu for giving the South East only five slots in his Ministerial appointment while some regions got like 10.

“Does it not prick your soul that you are putting seven in our place, 10 in one place, nine in one place and you are giving the South East (Igbo) five?

