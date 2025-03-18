Sowore, lawyers accompany corps member summoned for criticising Tinubu

Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore, alongside other activists, including attorneys, on Monday accompanied Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, to her Local Government Inspector’s (LGI) office, where she was summoned over a video that went viral.

The corps member recently gained attention for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

In a TikTok video, Raye expressed her frustration with Nigeria’s worsening economic status, blaming President Tinubu for the suffering.

In a follow-up video, the corps member said that she was being threatened by NYSC officials because of her criticism of the president and was asked to take down her initial post.

Following her public outbursts, Raye was summoned to her local government inspector’s office on Monday for interrogation, to which she was accompanied by Sowore and lawyers.

In an update, Sowore stated that the NYSC officials were absent. He said, “We arrived at the Eti-Osa LGI offices of the @officialnyscng with youth corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, in Lagos. She was scheduled to appear before the LGI today, and we escorted her to their offices with attorneys. @mrfestusogun, @yinka_oyesomi, and @justiceojienoh, but the LGI official had absconded, failing to show up throughout our stay.”

A source who spoke with our correspondent at the local government said the inspector stayed away because of the media interest it has generated.

Our correspondent learnt that the NYSC State Directorate had directed officials from commenting on the issue while an administrative review of the incident is ongoing.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said, “We have been directed not to speak on the issue and I think that was why the inspector stayed away as she doesn’t want to be implicated given the interest it has generated.”

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi has denied speculations making the rounds that he called for capital punishment for the corps member who criticised President Tinubu.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, the presidential aide said it had “Become imperative to dispel the misrepresentation and patent mischief that has trailed my comment on a Facebook post.”

Ajayi explained that his comment on the said post was that those who abused and disregarded NYSC rules should “Attract the full NYSC disciplinary measures”, adding that insinuations that he suggested capital punishment was not true and “Trite to say the maximum punishment under the NYSC protocol is expulsion.”

In response to the ongoing situation, Nigerians have begun a 30-day rant challenge on social media, expressing their displeasure with the government.

Many highlighted the administration’s failure to regulate prices of basic amenities, including fuel, rent, food prices and many others.

An X user, @PenTitan, wrote, “My $500 payment as a freelancer in 2021 was N220k, yet it was enough to buy a 32-inch TV, fridge, TV cabinet, and AC. $500 in 2025 is N800k; fridge is now N350k, AC is now N560k #30DAYRantChallenge.”

@Mbahdeyforyou said, “Enough is enough! We cannot continue suffering and smiling; our voices must be heard. #30DaysRantChallenge.”

@yiudiee wrote, “Our leaders keep treating us anyhow because we’re resilient people; we will always adjust. It’s time to stop adjusting! #30DayRantChallenge.”

@Miz_Fey said, “Electricity tariffs are up, fuel is up, food is up, transport is up… but our salaries and quality of life are down! #30DayRantChallenge.”

However, the National Youth Service Corps is yet to issue an official statement on the situation.

In the meantime, Seyi Tinubu, son of the president, has described his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.

In a video that went viral on Monday, Seyi made the remark while addressing a gathering of youths in Adamawa State.

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

By Rosemary Etim Bassey, Baba Martins (Abuja) & Adebayo Gbenga (Lagos)