Sowore: How I rejected huge monetary gift from MKO Abiola

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed how he rejected a huge sum of money from late Chief MKO Abiola.

Abiola is regarded as the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

At the time, 21-year-old Sowore, then the University of Lagos Student Union leader, led a delegation to visit Abiola shortly after the election was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida.

Sowore recounted this experience during his appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, released by Glitch Africa Studios via YouTube on Monday.

During the meeting, Abiola reportedly offered him N800,000, a sum that Sowore chose to decline.

Reflecting on this encounter, Sowore described it as their first and last meeting.

The podcast, co-hosted by Nedu, Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Ezinne, opened with a question to Sowore about his now-viral photo with Chief MKO Abiola, then one of Africa’s richest men.

Sowore explained that the photo was taken in 1993, just after the election had been annulled.

He said: “We started protesting immediately, but while the protest was going on, we were concerned about whether Abiola was strong enough to fight the battle we were ready for—the battle of our lives.

“This was the year I was supposed to graduate from university.”

In describing the encounter, Sowore recounted how he and his colleagues drove to Abiola’s residence in a student union bus, broke through protocol, and directly asked to see him.

Sowore said Abiola recognized him a student union leader and praised his efforts.

“So one day, we drove directly to his house in the Student Union bus and walked into his parlour. We asked to see him, breaking all the protocols.

“When we arrived, he asked, ‘Who are these people?’ and I stepped forward. He recognised me and said, ‘Ah, student union leader, I know you. Good job!” he said.

Sowore recalled asking Abiola if he was truly ready for the struggle and was prepared to sacrifice everything for Nigeria.

In the room with Abiola were several politicians who, according to Sowore, seemed more interested in Abiola’s wealth than his cause.

Sowore said he warned Abiola that some of these politicians didn’t believe in his vision and would eventually betray him.

He said: “I said to him, ‘Are you ready for this battle? Are you ready to die for Nigerians?’ and he said yes. Then, as we walked into the room, we saw politicians clinging to their bags because they were there to collect money. Abiola had a large duffel bag of cash beside him. I told him that these people didn’t believe in his mandate and would betray him.

“Abiola then reached for his duffel bag and started counting ₦800,000. He placed it on our side and said, ‘Student union leaders — this is for your transportation.’

“I told him, ‘Chief, forget the transportation; how can ₦800,000 cover transport from UNILAG to here?’ We did not take the money, but he insisted. He had never given money to anyone before, but we rejected it.”

While noting that his refusal made some of the politicians in the room uncomfortable, Sowore added that: “I was wearing slippers and my only Ankara outfit. When they saw my firm stance, Chief Anthony Enahoro, who was also there, supported me.

“Abiola later walked us out to ease the tension. Outside, John Momoh, now the owner of Channels Television, was waiting with his cameraman to interview Abiola. That’s when the famous photo was taken.”