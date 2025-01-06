Southern monarchs to FG: Address food insecurity, hardship

Traditional rulers from Southern Nigeria have urged the federal government, to as a matter of urgency, address food insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

This is as the monarchs predicted a brighter future for Nigeria in 2025.

The royal fathers, who spoke on the heels of the recent stampedes during the sharing of food palliatives in parts of the country, said the sad incidents further highlighted the level of desperation in the country due to economic hardship.

SPONSOR AD

Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary and the monarch of Aro kingdom, His Eminence, Dr Eberechukwu Oji, expressed grief over the loss of lives during the recent stampedes in Abuja, Anambra and Oyo states.

The monarchs condoled with the families of the victims and urged governments, event planners and security agencies to take precautionary measures to forestall similar occurrences in the future.

The monarchs further called for unity among Nigerians irrespective of their differences.

“As we welcome this New Year, let us recommit ourselves to fostering unity, prioritizing safety, and building a future where tragedies like those we have recently mourned become a thing of the past. With determination and collaboration, we can transform our aspirations into tangible realities.”