Southern lawmakers lobbied me to strike deal over tax reforms – Kano rep

The member representing Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Dr. Mustapha Ghali has disclosed how he was lobbied by a fellow lawmaker to support the proposed tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) lawmaker spoke yesterday in Kano during a chat with newsmen.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had transmitted four tax reform bills that have ignited controversies in the country.

SPONSOR AD

Ghali said Nigeria is not yet ripe for the implementation of the proposed tax reform bills compared to other countries where the reform is working effectively.

He said, “There was an influential member from the South that met me and said, Dr Ghali, you are privileged to have the wherewithal to stand and speak and you usually get the support of your fellow members. We have come to strike a deal with you today. We want you to support these tax reform bills.

“He told me that their reason was that when it is passed, Kano will also benefit alongside Lagos. If Kano benefitted, you will also benefit. I said to him, he is right, but I want Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara Sokoto, Kebbi also to benefit.

“My reason was, if today, I have a problem in Kano, before you come to my rescue from Lagos, I have called one from Jigawa, I have called someone from Katsina, Kaduna and Niger. So, even if Kano will benefit, what of my neighbours, those that I have always been at peace with?

“This indicates that these people have an ulterior motive. The good thing is all northern legislators have all sat and are working towards containing the issue. We all have our own priorities from our people that we are representing. Your interest should not be conflicting or against the other region. This is why we are telling people to stop fighting for political differences but for the success of our region.”