SOUTH KOREA: Opposition urges swift removal of President Yoon

South Korea’s opposition leader urged a top court on Sunday to swiftly formalise the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and ease the “suffering of the people” after his short-lived martial law decree.

Lawmakers voted on Saturday to remove Yoon from office over his “insurrectionary” suspension of civilian rule, which lasted hours but plunged South Korea into some of its worst political turmoil in years.

SPONSOR AD

Yoon has been suspended while South Korea’s Constitutional Court deliberates the impeachment, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo serving as interim leader.

The court has 180 days to rule on Yoon’s future.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Sunday urged the judges to “swiftly” remove Yoon from office.

“This is the only way to minimise national turmoil and alleviate the suffering of the people,” he said.