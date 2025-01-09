Hundreds of supporters of South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol rallied outside his residence Wednesday as investigators prepared a fresh attempt to arrest him.
Yoon has refused questioning and resisted arrest since his bungled December 3 martial law decree plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.
Investigators secured a new arrest warrant Tuesday after an initial seven-day order expired.
Several hundred members of his base rushed to the presidential residence in central Seoul in response, braving sub-zero temperatures.
- ‘Late Prof Yaqub is a colossus in the academic environment globally’
- Young’s buzzer-beater seals win for Atlanta Hawks
“A large number of people are coming out to join us. Despite the cold weather, many stayed up all night last night, braving the chill,” Lee Hye-sook, a 57-year-old Yoon supporter, told journalists outside the residence.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.