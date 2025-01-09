✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
SOUTH KOREA: Hundreds rally for President Yoon as new arrest bid beckons

Hundreds of supporters of South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol rallied outside his residence Wednesday as investigators prepared a fresh attempt to arrest him.

Yoon has refused questioning and resisted arrest since his bungled December 3 martial law decree plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Investigators secured a new arrest warrant Tuesday after an initial seven-day order expired. 

Several hundred members of his base rushed to the presidential residence in central Seoul in response, braving sub-zero temperatures.

“A large number of people are coming out to join us. Despite the cold weather, many stayed up all night last night, braving the chill,” Lee Hye-sook, a 57-year-old Yoon supporter, told journalists outside the residence.

 

