✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
2023 Elections | Politics | Top Story

Polls: South East Traditional rulers ask residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home

The South-East Council of Traditional Rulers has urged its subjects and all residents of the South-East to ignore any sit-at-home order and massively go out…

election results

The South-East Council of Traditional Rulers has urged its subjects and all residents of the South-East to ignore any sit-at-home order and massively go out to vote for their preferred candidates.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to cripple election in the region.

But in a communiqué issued at the end of the first 2023 Executive Committee Meeting of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers (SECTR) at the Old Eastern Nigeria House of Chiefs, Enugu, the monarchs deliberated on the role of traditional institution in ensuring peace and security, particularly in the run up to the General Elections and took a number of decisions.

“First, the Royal Fathers called on the people of the South-East to go out en masse to vote for their preferred candidates during the elections and to ignore any order for sit-at-home.

IPOB: Silence by South East Leaders Disturbing – Northern Elders

Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail

“Second, the Council appealed to the security agencies to create a conducive and safe environment for the General Elections; while calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act professionally and patriotically.

“Third, the killings and destruction of property in South Eastern Region and across the country are condemned in strong terms by the Council.

“Fourth, the Council called on all Traditional Rulers to take control of their various domains during the upcoming elections for peaceful, free and credible elections to take place,” it said.

The communiqué was signed by Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman, South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers as well as Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers.

It was also signed by Eze Joseph Nwabeke, the Ezeamara of Eziama Ntigha, and Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The meeting was attended by the revered Royal Fathers and other members of the Executive Committee of the Council. (NAN)

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories